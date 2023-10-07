Ahead of Week 6 of the college football season, let's dig into our newly updated power rankings, which dissect how each team in the MAC stacks up against the competition.

MAC Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against FBS opponents.

1. Ohio

Current Record: 4-1 | Projected Record: 10-1

4-1 | 10-1 Odds to Win MAC: +200

+200 Overall Rank: 49th

49th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 109th

109th Last Game: W 38-7 vs Bowling Green

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: Kent State

Kent State Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 7

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 7 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

2. Miami (OH)

Current Record: 4-1 | Projected Record: 9-2

4-1 | 9-2 Odds to Win MAC: +650

+650 Overall Rank: 65th

65th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 105th

105th Last Game: W 23-3 vs Kent State

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: Bowling Green

Bowling Green Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 7

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 7 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

3. Bowling Green

Current Record: 2-3 | Projected Record: 7-4

2-3 | 7-4 Odds to Win MAC: +4500

+4500 Overall Rank: 73rd

73rd Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 11th

11th Last Game: W 38-27 vs Georgia Tech

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: @ Miami (OH)

@ Miami (OH) Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 7

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 7 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

4. Toledo

Current Record: 4-1 | Projected Record: 7-4

4-1 | 7-4 Odds to Win MAC: +150

+150 Overall Rank: 93rd

93rd Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 128th

128th Last Game: W 35-33 vs Northern Illinois

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: @ UMass

@ UMass Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

5. Central Michigan

Current Record: 3-2 | Projected Record: 7-4

3-2 | 7-4 Odds to Win MAC: +800

+800 Overall Rank: 97th

97th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 82nd

82nd Last Game: W 26-23 vs Eastern Michigan

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: @ Buffalo

@ Buffalo Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7

2:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

6. Buffalo

Current Record: 1-4 | Projected Record: 4-7

1-4 | 4-7 Odds to Win MAC: +2200

+2200 Overall Rank: 102nd

102nd Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 52nd

52nd Last Game: W 13-10 vs Akron

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: Central Michigan

Central Michigan Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7

2:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

7. Akron

Current Record: 1-4 | Projected Record: 3-8

1-4 | 3-8 Odds to Win MAC: +4000

+4000 Overall Rank: 113th

113th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 100th

100th Last Game: L 13-10 vs Buffalo

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: Northern Illinois

Northern Illinois Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 7

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 7 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

8. Northern Illinois

Current Record: 1-4 | Projected Record: 5-6

1-4 | 5-6 Odds to Win MAC: +1800

+1800 Overall Rank: 118th

118th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 111th

111th Last Game: L 35-33 vs Toledo

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: @ Akron

@ Akron Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 7

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 7 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

9. Eastern Michigan

Current Record: 2-3 | Projected Record: 4-7

2-3 | 4-7 Odds to Win MAC: +3000

+3000 Overall Rank: 124th

124th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 119th

119th Last Game: L 26-23 vs Central Michigan

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: Ball State

Ball State Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 7

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 7 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

10. Western Michigan

Current Record: 2-3 | Projected Record: 1-10

2-3 | 1-10 Odds to Win MAC: +8000

+8000 Overall Rank: 125th

125th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 104th

104th Last Game: W 42-24 vs Ball State

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: @ Mississippi State

@ Mississippi State Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7 TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo)

11. Kent State

Current Record: 1-4 | Projected Record: 0-11

1-4 | 0-11 Odds to Win MAC: +25000

+25000 Overall Rank: 132nd

132nd Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 56th

56th Last Game: L 23-3 vs Miami (OH)

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: @ Ohio

@ Ohio Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 7

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 7 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

12. Ball State

Current Record: 1-4 | Projected Record: 1-10

1-4 | 1-10 Odds to Win MAC: +3500

+3500 Overall Rank: 133rd

133rd Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 70th

70th Last Game: L 42-24 vs Western Michigan

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: @ Eastern Michigan

@ Eastern Michigan Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 7

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 7 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

