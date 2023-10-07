The Tennessee State Tigers are expected to come out on top in their game against the Kennesaw State Owls at 3:00 PM on Saturday, October 7, according to our computer projections. If you're wanting additional predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, we list those numbers below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Kennesaw State vs. Tennessee State Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Tennessee State (-15.8) 39.1 Tennessee State 27, Kennesaw State 12

Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Kennesaw State Betting Info (2022)

The Owls went 4-7-0 ATS last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total nine times in Owls games.

Tennessee State Betting Info (2023)

The Tigers are 2-2-0 against the spread this season.

In Tigers four games with a set total, one has hit the over (25%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Owls vs. Tigers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Kennesaw State 20.6 19 33 19 12.3 19 Tennessee State 16 28.8 27 25 6.5 38

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.