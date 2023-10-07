The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (5-0) bring the 15th-ranked scoring offense in college football into a clash with the No. 20 Kentucky Wildcats (5-0), boasting the No. 19 scoring defense, on Saturday, October 7, 2023. The Bulldogs are massive, 14.5-point favorites. The over/under for the contest is 48.5 points.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Georgia vs. Kentucky matchup.

Georgia vs. Kentucky Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Saturday, October 7, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Athens, Georgia Venue: Sanford Stadium

Georgia vs. Kentucky Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Georgia vs. Kentucky Betting Trends

Georgia is winless against the spread this season (0-5-0).

The Bulldogs have not covered the spread this season (0-4 ATS) when playing as at least 14.5-point favorites.

Kentucky has covered four times in five games with a spread this season.

Georgia 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +300 Bet $100 to win $300 To Win the SEC -125 Bet $125 to win $100

