Georgia vs. Kentucky: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 7
The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (5-0) bring the 15th-ranked scoring offense in college football into a clash with the No. 20 Kentucky Wildcats (5-0), boasting the No. 19 scoring defense, on Saturday, October 7, 2023. The Bulldogs are massive, 14.5-point favorites. The over/under for the contest is 48.5 points.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Georgia vs. Kentucky matchup.
Georgia vs. Kentucky Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Athens, Georgia
- Venue: Sanford Stadium
Georgia vs. Kentucky Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Georgia Moneyline
|Kentucky Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Georgia (-14.5)
|48.5
|-650
|+450
|FanDuel
|Georgia (-14.5)
|48.5
|-630
|+450
Georgia vs. Kentucky Betting Trends
- Georgia is winless against the spread this season (0-5-0).
- The Bulldogs have not covered the spread this season (0-4 ATS) when playing as at least 14.5-point favorites.
- Kentucky has covered four times in five games with a spread this season.
Georgia 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+300
|Bet $100 to win $300
|To Win the SEC
|-125
|Bet $125 to win $100
