A pair of the country's best passing attacks meet when the No. 17 Miami Hurricanes (4-0) carry college football's 21st-ranked passing game into a clash with the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (2-3), who have the No. 17 pass attack, on Saturday, October 7, 2023. The Hurricanes are massive, 20.5-point favorites. The over/under is set at 57.5 in the contest.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Miami (FL) vs. Georgia Tech matchup.

Georgia Tech vs. Miami (FL) Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Saturday, October 7, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: ACC Network

ACC Network

Miami Gardens, Florida

Miami Gardens, Florida Venue: Hard Rock Stadium

Georgia Tech vs. Miami (FL) Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Miami (FL) Moneyline Georgia Tech Moneyline BetMGM Miami (FL) (-20.5) 57.5 -1600 +900 FanDuel Miami (FL) (-20.5) 57.5 -1700 +890

Georgia Tech vs. Miami (FL) Betting Trends

Georgia Tech has a record of 2-2-0 against the spread this season.

Miami (FL) has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover zero times.

The Hurricanes have covered the spread when playing as at least 20.5-point favorites in their only opportunity this season.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.