How to Watch NASCAR, F1, IndyCar & More: Auto Racing Streaming Live - Saturday, October 7
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 6:54 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Are you a huge fan of auto racing who doesn't want to miss an event? Check out all the ARCA Menards Series, Formula 1, NASCAR Cup Series, and NASCAR Xfinity Racing Series action that will be available on Saturday, October 7, airing on Fubo. Use the list below to find out how to watch or live stream the action.
Auto Racing Streaming Live Today
Watch Formula 1: Qatar Grand Prix - Sprint Shootout
- Series: Formula 1
- Game Time: 8:55 AM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch NASCAR Cup Series: Bank of America ROVAL 400 - Qualifying
- Series: NASCAR Cup Series
- Game Time: 12:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: USA Network
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Formula 1: Qatar Grand Prix - Sprint
- Series: Formula 1
- Game Time: 1:25 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch NASCAR Xfinity Racing Series: Drive for the Cure 250
- Series: NASCAR Xfinity Racing Series
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBC
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch ARCA Menards Series: Toledo
- Series: ARCA Menards Series
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
