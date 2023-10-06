If you're searching for how to stream high school football in York County, South Carolina this week, we've got what you need here.

York County, South Carolina High School Football Games This Week

Catawba Ridge High School at York Comprehensive High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6

7:30 PM ET on October 6 Location: York, SC

York, SC Conference: 4A - Region 3

4A - Region 3 How to Stream: Watch Here

Spring Valley High School at Clover High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6

7:30 PM ET on October 6 Location: Clover, SC

Clover, SC How to Stream: Watch Here

Rock Hill High School at Fort Mill High School