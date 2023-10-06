The WTA Zhengzhou, China Women Singles 2023 is nearing the end in Zhengzhou, China, as Daria Kasatkina plays in a semifinal against Barbora Krejcikova. Kasatkina has the third-best odds (+275) to be crowned champion at Center Plains Tennis Center.

Kasatkina at the 2023 WTA Zhengzhou, China Women Singles 2023

Next Round: Semifinals

Semifinals Tournament Dates: October 7-15

October 7-15 Venue: Center Plains Tennis Center

Center Plains Tennis Center Location: Zhengzhou, China

Zhengzhou, China Court Surface: Hard

Kasatkina's Next Match

On Saturday, October 14 at 7:45 AM ET, Kasatkina will meet Krejcikova in the semifinals, after getting past Ons Jabeur - (in a forfeit) in the previous round.

Kasatkina Stats

In the , Kasatkina advanced - (retired) past Jabeur.

In 24 tournaments over the past year, Kasatkina is yet to win a title, and her overall record is 40-23.

Kasatkina is 22-15 on hard courts over the past year.

Kasatkina has played 20.0 games per match in her 63 matches over the past year across all court surfaces.

In her 37 matches on hard courts over the past year, Kasatkina has played 19.4 games per match.

Over the past year, Kasatkina has been victorious in 47.6% of her return games and 59.4% of her service games.

Kasatkina has won 45.7% of her return games on hard courts over the past 12 months. Meanwhile, she has been victorious in 55.4% of her service games during that timeframe.

