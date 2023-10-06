South Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Charleston County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:24 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
There is high school football competition in Charleston County, South Carolina this week, and info on how to watch these games is available right here.
Charleston County, South Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Lake Marion High School at Bishop England High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Charleston, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fort Dorchester High School at Summerville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Summerville, SC
- Conference: 5A - Region 8
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Northwood Academy at First Baptist School of Charleston
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6
- Location: James Island, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Charleston High School at Hanahan High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Hanahan, SC
- Conference: 3A - Region 8
- How to Stream: Watch Here
