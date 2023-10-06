South Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Berkeley County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:23 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
We have 2023 high school football action in Berkeley County, South Carolina this week, and the inside scoop on how to stream these matchups is available in this article.
Berkeley County, South Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Cane Bay High School at Stratford High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Goose Creek, SC
- Conference: 5A - Region 7
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Goose Creek High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Goose Creek, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Charleston High School at Hanahan High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Hanahan, SC
- Conference: 3A - Region 8
- How to Stream: Watch Here
