One of the best running backs in football will be featured when Brian Robinson Jr. and the Washington Commanders host the Chicago Bears on Thursday, October 5, 2023.

Brian Robinson Jr. Touchdown Odds

Robinson Odds to Score First TD: +380

Robinson Odds to Score Anytime TD: +170

Justin Fields Touchdown Odds

Fields Odds to Score First TD: +950

Fields Odds to Score Anytime TD: +420

More Commanders Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Jahan Dotson - - 41.5 (-113) Antonio Gibson - 17.5 (-113) 12.5 (-113) Sam Howell 239.5 (-113) 13.5 (-128) - Terry McLaurin - - 60.5 (-113) Brian Robinson Jr. - 64.5 (-113) - Curtis Samuel - - 31.5 (-113) Logan Thomas - - 27.5 (-113)

More Bears Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds D.J. Moore - - 49.5 (-113) Darnell Mooney - - 29.5 (-113) Cole Kmet - - 31.5 (-113) Khalil Herbert - 48.5 (-113) 12.5 (-113) Justin Fields 189.5 (-113) 45.5 (-113) -

