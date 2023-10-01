Falcons vs. Jaguars Player Props & Odds – Week 4
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 9:52 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
On Sunday at 9:30 AM ET, the Atlanta Falcons will visit the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Aiming to place a bet on player props in this matchup between the Jaguars and the Falcons? Check out the player props for the top performers.
Bijan Robinson Touchdown Odds
- Robinson Odds to Score First TD: +600
- Robinson Odds to Score Anytime TD: +230
Travis Etienne Touchdown Odds
- Etienne Odds to Score First TD: +460
- Etienne Odds to Score Anytime TD: +210
More Falcons Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|Mack Hollins
|-
|-
|22.5 (-113)
|Tyler Allgeier
|-
|36.5 (-113)
|-
|Desmond Ridder
|185.5 (-113)
|15.5 (-113)
|-
|Kyle Pitts
|-
|-
|33.5 (-113)
|Drake London
|-
|-
|43.5 (-113)
|Bijan Robinson
|-
|64.5 (-113)
|25.5 (-113)
More Jaguars Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|Evan Engram
|-
|-
|46.5 (-113)
|Travis Etienne
|-
|67.5 (-113)
|18.5 (-113)
|Christian Kirk
|-
|-
|52.5 (-113)
|Trevor Lawrence
|234.5 (-113)
|13.5 (-113)
|-
|Calvin Ridley
|-
|-
|66.5 (-113)
