Desmond Ridder vs. Trevor Lawrence in Week 4: Falcons vs. Jaguars Preview, Stats
Who has the advantage at the QB position when Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-2) match up with Desmond Ridder and the Atlanta Falcons (2-1) at Wembley Stadium on October 1? For in-depth analysis on how we expect these two signal callers to fare in this matchup, keep reading.
Falcons vs. Jaguars Game Info
- Game Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023
- Time: 9:30 AM ET
- Venue: Wembley Stadium
- Location: London, United Kingdom
- TV: ESPN+
Desmond Ridder vs. Trevor Lawrence Matchup
|Desmond Ridder
|2023 Stats
|Trevor Lawrence
|3
|Games Played
|3
|62.5%
|Completion %
|64.6%
|553 (184.3)
|Passing Yards (Per Game)
|736 (245.3)
|2
|Touchdowns
|3
|1
|Interceptions
|2
|41 (13.7)
|Rushing Yards (Per game)
|59 (19.7)
|1
|Rushing Touchdowns
|0
Desmond Ridder Game Props
- Passing Yards Prop: Over/Under 189.5 yards
- Passing TD Prop: Over/Under 1.5 TD
- Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards
Jaguars Defensive Stats
- The Jaguars' defense has been ineffective this season, as it ranks 23rd in the league with 75 points allowed (25.0 per game).
- When it comes to stopping the pass, Jacksonville ranks 27th in the league in passing yards allowed per game with 264.3, and it ranks 22nd in passing TDs allowed (five).
- Against the run, the Jaguars are top-10 this season, ranking seventh in the NFL with 252 total rushing yards allowed (84.0 allowed per game). They also rank 10th in rushing TDs allowed (two).
- Defensively, Jacksonville is 16th in the NFL in third-down efficiency allowed at 37.5%. In red-zone efficiency allowed, it is 10th (41.7%).
Trevor Lawrence Game Props
- Passing Yards Prop: Over/Under 239.5 yards
- Passing TD Prop: Over/Under 1.5 TD
- Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards
Falcons Defensive Stats
