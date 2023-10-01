Adam Thielen did not participate in his most recent practice. The Carolina Panthers' Week 4 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. If you're trying to find Thielen's stats, here's everything you need to know about the product.

In terms of season stats, Thielen has been targeted 25 times and has 20 catches for 211 yards (10.6 per reception) and two TDs.

Adam Thielen Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: NIR - Rest

There are two other pass catchers on the injury report for the Panthers this week: Jonathan Mingo (LP/concussion): 8 Rec; 64 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs D.J. Chark (DNP/nir - rest): 5 Rec; 101 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD



Panthers vs. Vikings Game Info

Game Day: October 1, 2023

October 1, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Thielen 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 25 20 211 64 2 10.6

Thielen Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Falcons 2 2 12 0 Week 2 Saints 9 7 54 1 Week 3 @Seahawks 14 11 145 1

