The college football slate in Week 5 should provide some fireworks. The matchups include the Clemson Tigers squaring off against the Syracuse Orange at JMA Wireless Dome, a must-watch for fans in South Carolina.

Watch every important college football game this season on Fubo and ESPN+!

Click here for how to watch information on this week's Top 25 games!

College Football Games to Watch in South Carolina on TV This Week

Clemson Tigers at Syracuse Orange

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 30

Saturday, September 30 Venue: JMA Wireless Dome

JMA Wireless Dome TV Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Clemson (-7)

Presbyterian Blue Hose at Butler Bulldogs

Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 30

Saturday, September 30 Venue: Bud and Jackie Sellick Bowl

Bud and Jackie Sellick Bowl TV Channel: FloSports

Western Carolina Catamounts at Citadel Bulldogs

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 30

Saturday, September 30 Venue: Johnson Hagood Stadium

Johnson Hagood Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Chattanooga Mocs at Wofford Terriers

Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 30

Saturday, September 30 Venue: Gibbs Stadium

Gibbs Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Kennesaw State Owls at Charleston Southern Buccaneers

Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 30

Saturday, September 30 Venue: Buccaneer Field

Buccaneer Field TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers at Georgia Southern Eagles

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 30

Saturday, September 30 Venue: Allen E. Paulson Stadium

Allen E. Paulson Stadium TV Channel: NFL Network

NFL Network Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Georgia Southern (-6.5)

South Carolina Gamecocks at No. 21 Tennessee Volunteers

Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 30

Saturday, September 30 Venue: Neyland Stadium

Neyland Stadium TV Channel: SECN

SECN Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Tennessee (-12.5)

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ and watch college football all season long!