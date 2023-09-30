Ryann O'Toole will take to the course at Pinnacle Country Club in Rogers, Arkansas to compete in the 2023 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship from September 29-30. It's a par-71 that spans 6,438 yards, with a purse of $2,300,000.00 on the line.

Looking to place a bet on O'Toole at the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship this week? She's currently listed by sportsbooks at +6600 to win the tournament this weekend. Keep reading for the betting trends you need to know before you make your picks.

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 29-30, 2023

September 29-30, 2023 Course: Pinnacle Country Club

Pinnacle Country Club Location: Rogers, Arkansas

Rogers, Arkansas Par: 71 / 6,438 yards

71 / 6,438 yards O'Toole Odds to Win: +6600 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Ryann O'Toole Insights

Over her last 18 rounds, O'Toole has shot better than par on 10 occasions, while also posting one bogey-free round and 12 rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has posted a top-five score in one of her last 18 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day three times.

Over her last 18 rounds, O'Toole has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on eight occasions.

In her past five appearances, O'Toole has finished in the top five once.

She has qualified for the weekend in four of her past five tournaments.

O'Toole has finished within three shots of the leader in one of her past five events. During that same span, she's posted a better-than-average score three times.

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 22 38 -1 281 0 16 1 1 $423,406

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Insights and Stats

Courses on the Tour have been an average length of 7,025 yards in the past year. This event will take place on a par 71 that's 6,438 yards.

Pinnacle Country Club has seen an average tournament score of -8 recently, which is lower than the Tour scoring average of -4 on all courses in the past year.

Courses that O'Toole has played in the past year have measured an average of 6,557 yards, 119 yards longer than the 6,438-yard Pinnacle Country Club this week.

Events she has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -2. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -8.

O'Toole's Last Time Out

O'Toole finished in the 0 percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the Portland Classic, with an average of 3.25 strokes.

Her 3.93-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the Portland Classic was strong, putting her in the 68th percentile of the field.

On the 16 par-5 holes at the Portland Classic, O'Toole shot better than 48% of the golfers (averaging 4.69 strokes).

O'Toole carded a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the Portland Classic (the field averaged 2.4).

On the 16 par-3s at the Portland Classic, O'Toole recorded four bogeys or worse (more than the tournament average of 1.1).

O'Toole's 10 birdies or better on the 40 par-4s at the Portland Classic were more than the tournament average (5.5).

In that most recent outing, O'Toole posted a bogey or worse on seven of 40 par-4s (the field averaged 4.7).

O'Toole ended the Portland Classic carding a birdie or better on six par-5 holes, while the field averaged 4.6 on the 16 par-5s.

On the 16 par-5s at the Portland Classic, O'Toole carded one bogey or worse, more than the tournament average of 0.9.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.