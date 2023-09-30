SoCon opponents match up when the Mercer Bears (2-2) and the VMI Keydets (2-2) square off on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Five Star Stadium.

Mercer ranks 87th in total offense (309.5 yards per game) and 95th in total defense (402 yards allowed per game) this year. VMI has been struggling on offense, ranking 21st-worst with 278.5 total yards per game. It has been more effective defensively, allowing 355.5 total yards per contest (62nd-ranked).

We give more details below, including how to watch this matchup on ESPN+.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Mercer vs. VMI Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Macon, Georgia

Macon, Georgia Venue: Five Star Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 5 Games

Mercer vs. VMI Key Statistics

Mercer VMI 309.5 (72nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 278.5 (90th) 402 (106th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 355.5 (78th) 147.5 (57th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 104.3 (104th) 162 (90th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 174.3 (82nd) 3 (106th) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (57th) 1 (34th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (65th)

Mercer Stats Leaders

Carter Peevy has been a dual threat for Mercer so far this season. He has 644 passing yards, completing 64.2% of his passes and collecting three touchdown passes and one interception this season. He's rushed for 156 yards (39 ypg) on 36 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

Al Wooten II has carried the ball 38 times for a team-high 184 yards on the ground and has found the end zone two times.

Ty James has hauled in 17 catches for 315 yards (78.8 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone three times as a receiver.

Devron Harper has caught 17 passes for 207 yards (51.8 yards per game) this year.

Travion Solomon has been the target of five passes and hauled in five catches for 22 yards, an average of 5.5 yards per contest.

VMI Stats Leaders

Collin Ironside leads VMI with 518 yards on 45-of-67 passing with three touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season.

Rashad Raymond has rushed 46 times for 189 yards.

Hunter Rice has racked up 184 yards (on 59 attempts) with one touchdown.

Chance Knox paces his team with 205 receiving yards on 18 catches.

Aidan Twombly has caught 11 passes and compiled 170 receiving yards (42.5 per game) with two touchdowns.

Egypt Nelson has racked up 107 reciving yards (26.8 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed Mercer or VMI gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.