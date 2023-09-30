The Auburn Tigers (3-1) and their 17th-ranked passing D will host the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (4-0) and the 11th-ranked passing attack on Saturday, September 30, 2023. The Tigers are heavy, 14.5-point underdogs. An over/under of 47.5 points has been set for the outing.

In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Georgia vs. Auburn matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Georgia vs. Auburn Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Auburn, Alabama

Auburn, Alabama Venue: Jordan-Hare Stadium

Georgia vs. Auburn Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Week 5 Odds

Georgia vs. Auburn Betting Trends

Georgia is winless against the spread this season (0-4-0).

The Bulldogs have not covered the spread when favored by 14.5 points or more this season (in four opportunities).

Auburn has covered once in four chances against the spread this year.

Georgia 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +225 Bet $100 to win $225 To Win the SEC -125 Bet $125 to win $100

