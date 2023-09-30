The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (4-0) hit the road for an SEC clash against the Auburn Tigers (3-1) on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

Georgia has been thriving on both sides of the ball, ranking 12th-best in total offense (496.3 yards per game) and 16th-best in total defense (282.3 yards allowed per game). Auburn's defensive unit has been paving the way for the team, as it ranks 24th-best in the FBS with 298.5 total yards surrendered per game. In terms of offense, it is putting up 371 total yards per game, which ranks 85th.

See more info below.

Georgia vs. Auburn Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: CBS

City: Auburn, Alabama

Auburn, Alabama Venue: Jordan-Hare Stadium

Georgia vs. Auburn Key Statistics

Georgia Auburn 496.3 (19th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 371 (93rd) 282.3 (16th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 298.5 (25th) 158.8 (62nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 197.8 (30th) 337.5 (11th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 173.3 (113th) 4 (29th) Turnovers (Rank) 7 (82nd) 7 (37th) Takeaways (Rank) 8 (21st)

Georgia Stats Leaders

Carson Beck has recorded 1,184 yards (296 ypg) on 93-of-128 passing with six touchdowns compared to one interception this season.

Daijun Edwards has carried the ball 32 times for a team-high 184 yards on the ground and has found the end zone three times as a runner.

Kendall Milton has been handed the ball 23 times this year and racked up 96 yards (24 per game) with one touchdown.

Brock Bowers' 255 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 26 times and has collected 22 receptions and two touchdowns.

Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint has put together a 182-yard season so far with one touchdown, reeling in 11 passes on 15 targets.

Dominic Lovett has racked up 17 catches for 169 yards, an average of 42.3 yards per game.

Auburn Stats Leaders

Payton Thorne has compiled 561 yards on 65.3% passing while tossing four touchdown passes with three interceptions this season. He's also rushed for 106 yards with two scores.

Jarquez Hunter has rushed for 143 yards on 31 carries so far this year while scoring one time on the ground.

Damari Alston has compiled 131 yards on 26 carries with one touchdown.

Jay Fair's 184 receiving yards (46 yards per game) are a team high. He has 15 catches on 21 targets with two touchdowns.

Shane Hooks has put together a 106-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught eight passes on 16 targets.

Rivaldo Fairweather's 11 receptions (on 12 targets) have netted him 101 yards (25.3 ypg) and one touchdown.

