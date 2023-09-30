Our projection model predicts the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets will defeat the Bowling Green Falcons on Saturday, September 30 at 3:30 PM. For a complete projection on the game at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.

Georgia Tech vs. Bowling Green Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Bowling Green (+21) Over (50.5) Georgia Tech 32, Bowling Green 23

Week 5 ACC Predictions

Georgia Tech Betting Info (2023)

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Yellow Jackets a 93.3% chance to win.

The Yellow Jackets have two wins against the spread this year.

Two of the Yellow Jackets' three games have gone over the point total.

The total for this game is 50.5, six points fewer than the average total in Georgia Tech games thus far this season.

Bowling Green Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 11.1% chance of a victory for the Falcons.

The Falcons have covered the spread once in three opportunities this year.

Bowling Green is 1-0 against the spread so far when playing as at least 21-point underdogs.

In theFalcons' three games with a set total, two have hit the over (66.7%).

The average point total for the Bowling Green this year is 1.7 points lower than this game's over/under.

Yellow Jackets vs. Falcons 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Georgia Tech 33.8 29 48 13 26.5 32 Bowling Green 18.8 29.5 22.5 26.5 15 32.5

