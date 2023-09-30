The Georgia State Panthers (4-0), with college football's 23rd-ranked run defense, meet the Troy Trojans (2-2) and their 24th-ranked run D on Saturday, September 30, 2023. The Panthers are just 1.5-point favorites. The over/under in this contest is 50.5 points.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Georgia State vs. Troy matchup in this article.

Georgia State vs. Troy Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM ET

Channel: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

City: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Center Parc Stadium

Georgia State vs. Troy Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Georgia State Moneyline Troy Moneyline BetMGM Georgia State (-1.5) 50.5 -120 +100 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Georgia State (-1.5) 51.5 -125 +104 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 5 Odds

Georgia State vs. Troy Betting Trends

Georgia State has won all three of its games against the spread this season.

The Panthers have been favored by 1.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in both.

Troy has not won against the spread this year in three chances.

The Trojans have not covered the spread when an underdog by 1.5 points or more this season (in one opportunity).

Georgia State 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the Sun Belt +3000 Bet $100 to win $3000

