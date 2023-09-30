When the Georgia Southern Eagles square off against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers at 7:00 PM on Saturday, September 30, our computer model predicts the Eagles will take home the win. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can read below.

Georgia Southern vs. Coastal Carolina Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Coastal Carolina (+6.5) Under (66.5) Georgia Southern 26, Coastal Carolina 25

Georgia Southern Betting Info (2023)

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Eagles have an implied win probability of 71.4%.

The Eagles have posted two wins against the spread this year.

Georgia Southern has a perfect 1-0 ATS record when playing as at least 6.5-point favorites.

One Eagles game (out of three) has hit the over this season.

The over/under in this game is 66.5 points, 3.3 higher than the average total in Georgia Southern games this season.

Coastal Carolina Betting Info (2023)

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Chanticleers have a 33.3% chance to win.

The Chanticleers have gone 3-1-0 ATS this season.

Coastal Carolina is 1-0 against the spread so far this season when playing as at least 6.5-point underdogs.

The Chanticleers have gone over in one of four games with a set total (25%).

The average point total for the Coastal Carolina this year is 5.2 points less than this game's over/under.

Eagles vs. Chanticleers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Georgia Southern 34.3 18.3 41.5 17.5 27 19 Coastal Carolina 31.5 20 37.7 17.7 13 27

