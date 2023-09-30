Sun Belt foes will clash when the Georgia Southern Eagles (3-1) meet the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (2-2). Keep scrolling for a peek at the odds and best bets for this matchup.

When and Where is Georgia Southern vs. Coastal Carolina?

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: NFL Network

NFL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Statesboro, Georgia

Statesboro, Georgia Venue: Allen E. Paulson Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Coastal Carolina 27, Georgia Southern 24

Coastal Carolina 27, Georgia Southern 24 Georgia Southern has been listed as the moneyline favorite only two other times so far this season, and they won both of the games.

The Eagles have played as a moneyline favorite of -250 or shorter in only one game this season, which they won.

Coastal Carolina lost the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

The Chanticleers are this season when entering a game as the underdog by +200 or more on the moneyline.

The Eagles have a 71.4% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Coastal Carolina (+6.5)



Coastal Carolina (+6.5) Georgia Southern has covered the spread twice in 2023.

The Eagles covered the spread in their only game when favored by 6.5 points or more.

In four games played Coastal Carolina has recorded three wins against the spread.

The Chanticleers covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 6.5 points or more.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (66.5)



Under (66.5) Georgia Southern and its opponents have combined to outscore Saturday's total of 66.5 points once this season.

There has been just one game featuring Coastal Carolina this season with more combined scoring than Saturday's over/under of 66.5.

The point total for the contest of 66.5 is 0.7 points more than the combined points per game averages for Georgia Southern (34.3 points per game) and Coastal Carolina (31.5 points per game).

Splits Tables

Georgia Southern

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 63.2 63.5 63 Implied Total AVG 37 35 38 ATS Record 2-1-0 1-0-0 1-1-0 Over/Under Record 1-2-0 1-0-0 0-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-0 1-0 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-0 0-1

Coastal Carolina

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 61.3 59.5 66.5 Implied Total AVG 39.3 38.7 41 ATS Record 3-1-0 2-1-0 1-0-0 Over/Under Record 1-3-0 1-2-0 0-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-1 1-1 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-0 0-1

