Georgia vs. Auburn Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, September 30
Based on our computer projections, the Georgia Bulldogs will beat the Auburn Tigers when the two teams match up at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday, September 30, which begins at 3:30 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, see the rest of the article below.
Georgia vs. Auburn Predictions and Picks
|ATS Pick
|Total Pick
|Score Prediction
|Auburn (+14.5)
|Over (45.5)
|Georgia 25, Auburn 24
Week 5 SEC Predictions
Georgia Betting Info (2023)
- The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Bulldogs an 86.7% chance to win.
- The Bulldogs are winless against the spread this season.
- Georgia is winless against the spread when it is 14.5-point or greater favorites (0-4).
- One of the Bulldogs' four games this season has hit the over.
- The point total average for Georgia games this season is 54.8, 9.3 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.
Auburn Betting Info (2023)
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 18.2% chance of a victory for the Tigers.
- The Tigers have covered the spread once in four opportunities this season.
- The Tigers have gone over in one of four games with a set total (25%).
- The average point total for Auburn this year is 9.4 points higher than this game's over/under.
Bulldogs vs. Tigers 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Georgia
|41.5
|11.3
|41.5
|11.3
|--
|--
|Auburn
|32
|16
|52
|13.5
|12
|18.5
