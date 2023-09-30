Based on our computer projections, the Georgia Bulldogs will beat the Auburn Tigers when the two teams match up at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday, September 30, which begins at 3:30 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, see the rest of the article below.

Georgia vs. Auburn Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Auburn (+14.5) Over (45.5) Georgia 25, Auburn 24

Week 5 SEC Predictions

Georgia Betting Info (2023)

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Bulldogs an 86.7% chance to win.

The Bulldogs are winless against the spread this season.

Georgia is winless against the spread when it is 14.5-point or greater favorites (0-4).

One of the Bulldogs' four games this season has hit the over.

The point total average for Georgia games this season is 54.8, 9.3 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Auburn Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 18.2% chance of a victory for the Tigers.

The Tigers have covered the spread once in four opportunities this season.

The Tigers have gone over in one of four games with a set total (25%).

The average point total for Auburn this year is 9.4 points higher than this game's over/under.

Bulldogs vs. Tigers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Georgia 41.5 11.3 41.5 11.3 -- -- Auburn 32 16 52 13.5 12 18.5

