At the moment the Atlanta Falcons have been given +5000 odds of winning the Super Bowl.

Falcons Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC South: +145

+145 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +5000

Falcons Super Bowl Odds Insights

The Falcons' Super Bowl odds (+5000) place them 16th-best in the league, but according to computer rankings they are only 19th.

Sportsbooks have moved the Falcons' Super Bowl odds up from +8000 at the start of the season to +5000. Among all teams in the NFL, that is the 11th-biggest change.

The Falcons have a 2% chance of winning the Super Bowl, based on their moneyline odds.

Atlanta Betting Insights

Atlanta has one win against the spread this year.

One Falcons game (out of three) has hit the over this year.

The Falcons have been listed as the moneyline favorite just two other times this season, and they won both of the games.

Atlanta lost the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

The Falcons are putting up 283.3 yards per game offensively this year (25th in NFL), and they are giving up 287.7 yards per game (ninth) on defense.

The Falcons are averaging 18.3 points per game on offense, which ranks them 23rd in the NFL. On the other side of the ball, they rank seventh, allowing 18 points per game.

Falcons Impact Players

On the ground, Bijan Robinson has zero TDs and has gained 213 yards (71.0 per game).

Also, Robinson has 14 receptions for 102 yards and one touchdown.

Desmond Ridder has thrown for 553 yards (184.3 per game), completing 62.5%, with two touchdowns and one interception in three games.

Also, Ridder has run for 41 yards and one score.

On the ground, Tyler Allgeier has scored two TDs and accumulated 135 yards (45.0 per game).

In three games, Drake London has eight receptions for 98 yards (32.7 per game) and one score.

In three games for the Falcons, Jessie Bates III has totaled 24 tackles and three interceptions.

Falcons Player Futures

2023-24 Falcons NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Panthers W 24-10 +30000 2 September 17 Packers W 25-24 +6000 3 September 24 @ Lions L 20-6 +1800 4 October 1 @ Jaguars - +3000 5 October 8 Texans - +40000 6 October 15 Commanders - +12500 7 October 22 @ Buccaneers - +10000 8 October 29 @ Titans - +8000 9 November 5 Vikings - +8000 10 November 12 @ Cardinals - +50000 BYE - - - - 12 November 26 Saints - +4000 13 December 3 @ Jets - +15000 14 December 10 Buccaneers - +10000 15 December 17 @ Panthers - +30000 16 December 24 Colts - +12500 17 December 31 @ Bears - +40000 18 January 7 @ Saints - +4000

