Amy Yang will hit the course at Pinnacle Country Club in Rogers, Arkansas to compete in the 2023 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship from September 29-30. It's a par-71 that spans 6,438 yards, with a purse of $2,300,000.00 up for grabs.

Looking to wager on Yang at the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship this week? She's currently listed by sportsbooks at +5000 to win the tournament this weekend.

Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 29-30, 2023

Amy Yang Insights

Over her last 16 rounds, Yang has scored better than par five times, while also posting seven rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has finished with the best score of the day in one of her last 16 rounds, while scoring among the top five in three rounds and the top 10 on five occasions.

Over her last 16 rounds, Yang has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round five times.

In her past five events, Yang has finished in the top five once.

The past five times she has played a tournament, she's made the cut three times.

In her past five appearances, Yang has posted a score better than average in one of them.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 18 30 -3 278 0 15 3 3 $1.1M

Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Insights and Stats

Pinnacle Country Club measures 6,438 yards for this tournament, 587 below the average course on the Tour in the past year (7,025).

Players have posted 69.75 strokes per round and an average score of -4 in the past year on Tour. Events hosted on this course have a lower scoring average of -8.

Courses that Yang has played in the past year have measured an average of 6,577 yards, 139 yards longer than the 6,438-yard Pinnacle Country Club this week.

The tournaments she has played in the past year have seen an average score of -2. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -8.

Yang's Last Time Out

Yang shot below average on the eight par-3 holes at the Kroger Queen City Championship, with an average of 3.13 strokes to finish in the 19th percentile of competitors.

Her 4.05-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the Kroger Queen City Championship placed her in the 38th percentile.

Yang was better than only 0% of the field at the Kroger Queen City Championship on the tournament's eight par-5 holes, averaging 5.38 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.85.

Yang did not record a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the Kroger Queen City Championship (the other competitors averaged 1.8).

On the eight par-3s at the Kroger Queen City Championship, Yang had one bogey or worse (the other competitors averaged 2.2).

Yang's two birdies or better on par-4s at the Kroger Queen City Championship were less than the field average of 5.3.

In that most recent outing, Yang's par-4 showing (on 20 holes) included a bogey or worse three times (better than the field's average, 5.4).

Yang ended the Kroger Queen City Championship without registering a birdie or better on a par-5 hole, while the field averaged 3.5 on the eight par-5s.

On the eight par-5s at the Kroger Queen City Championship, Yang carded three bogeys or worse, more than the tournament average of 1.6.

