The field for the 2023 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship in Rogers, Arkansas at Pinnacle Country Club includes A Lim Kim. The tournament is from September 29-30.

She's currently listed by sportsbooks at +3000 to win the tournament this weekend. Read on for the betting trends you need to know before you make your picks.

Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 29-30, 2023

September 29-30, 2023 Course: Pinnacle Country Club

Pinnacle Country Club Location: Rogers, Arkansas

Rogers, Arkansas Par: 71 / 6,438 yards

71 / 6,438 yards Kim Odds to Win: +3000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

A Lim Kim Insights

Kim has finished better than par 10 times and carded 14 rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 20 rounds.

She has recorded a top-five score in two of her last 20 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day four times.

Kim has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in five of her last 20 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day 10 times.

Kim has finished in the top five in two of her past five appearances.

Kim has finished with a score better than the tournament average in two of her past five tournaments, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.

Kim has made the cut in six consecutive tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 19 32 -3 284 0 16 3 3 $798,863

Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Insights and Stats

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,025 yards in the past year, while Pinnacle Country Club is set for a shorter 6,438 yards.

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.75 strokes per round and a score of -4. At Pinnacle Country Club, the scoring average is lower at -8 per tournament.

Pinnacle Country Club is 6,438 yards, 154 yards shorter than the average course Kim has played in the past year (6,592).

The tournaments she has played in the past year have seen an average score of -2. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -8.

Kim's Last Time Out

Kim finished in the 16th percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the Kroger Queen City Championship, with an average of 3.19 strokes.

She finished in the 83rd percentile on par 4s at the Kroger Queen City Championship, averaging 3.90 strokes on those 40 holes.

On the 16 par-5 holes at the Kroger Queen City Championship, Kim shot better than just 7% of the competitors (averaging 5.13 strokes).

Kim carded a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the Kroger Queen City Championship (the field averaged 1.8).

On the 16 par-3s at the Kroger Queen City Championship, Kim recorded six bogeys or worse (more than the field average of 2.2).

Kim had more birdies or better (13) than the field average of 5.3 on the 40 par-4s at the Kroger Queen City Championship.

In that last tournament, Kim's par-4 showing (on 40 holes) included a bogey or worse nine times (worse than the field average, 5.4).

Kim ended the Kroger Queen City Championship underperforming compared to the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (3.5), with two on the 16 par-5 holes.

On the 16 par-5s at the Kroger Queen City Championship, Kim fell short compared to the field average of 1.6 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding four.

