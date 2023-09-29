South Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Laurens County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Clear your schedule for the high school football action taking place in Laurens County, South Carolina this week. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Laurens County, South Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Union County High School at Clinton High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Clinton, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Greer High School at Laurens High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Laurens, SC
- Conference: 4A - Region 2
- How to Stream: Watch Here
