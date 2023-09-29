South Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Lancaster County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Be sure to catch the high school fooball games taking place in Lancaster County, South Carolina this week. Info on how to stream all of the gridiron action can be found below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Lancaster County, South Carolina High School Football Games This Week
York Comprehensive High School at Indian Land High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Lancaster, SC
- Conference: 4A - Region 3
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Central High School at Buford High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Lancaster, SC
- Conference: 2A - Region 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Andrew Jackson High School at Cheraw High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Cheraw, SC
- Conference: 2A - Region 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Northwestern High School at Lancaster High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Lancaster, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
