South Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Greenville County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Don't miss the high school fooball games happening in Greenville County, South Carolina this week. Information on how to watch all of the hard-hitting action can be located below.
Greenville County, South Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Southside Christian High School at Dixie High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Due West, SC
- Conference: 1A - Region 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Greenwood High School at Berea High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Greenville, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Chapman High School at Carolina High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Greenville, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
J.L. Mann High School at Woodmont High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Piedmont, SC
- Conference: 5A - Region 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Greer High School at Laurens High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Laurens, SC
- Conference: 4A - Region 2
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Riverside High School at Wade Hampton High School - Greenville
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Greenville, SC
- Conference: 5A - Region 2
- How to Stream: Watch Here
