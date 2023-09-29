The Atlanta Falcons at the moment have the 16th-ranked odds in the NFL to win the Super Bowl at +5000.

Falcons Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC South: +145

+145 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +5000

Falcons Super Bowl Odds Insights

The Falcons are three spots higher based on their Super Bowl odds (16th-best in league) than their computer ranking (19th).

In terms of their Super Bowl odds, the Falcons have experienced the 11th-biggest change this season, improving from +8000 at the start to +5000.

The Falcons' chances of winning the Super Bowl, based on their odds, are 2%.

Atlanta Betting Insights

Atlanta has one win against the spread this year.

One of the Falcons' three games this season has gone over the point total.

The Falcons have been the moneyline favorite just two other times this season, and they won both of the games.

Atlanta lost the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

Offensively, the Falcons rank 25th in the NFL with 283.3 yards per game. Meanwhile, they rank ninth in total defense (287.7 yards allowed per contest).

The Falcons are putting up 18.3 points per game on offense, which ranks them 23rd in the NFL. Defensively, they rank seventh, allowing 18 points per contest.

Falcons Impact Players

In three games, Bijan Robinson has run for 213 yards (71.0 per game) and zero TDs.

In the passing game, Robinson has one touchdown, with 14 catches for 102 yards.

Desmond Ridder has passed for 553 yards (184.3 per game), completing 62.5%, with two touchdowns and one interception in three games.

On the ground, Ridder has scored one TD and picked up 41 yards.

Tyler Allgeier has run for 135 yards (45.0 per game) and two scores in three games.

Drake London has eight receptions for 98 yards (32.7 per game) and one TD in three games.

In three games for the Falcons, Jessie Bates III has recorded 24 tackles and three interceptions.

Falcons Player Futures

2023-24 Falcons NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Panthers W 24-10 +30000 2 September 17 Packers W 25-24 +6000 3 September 24 @ Lions L 20-6 +1800 4 October 1 @ Jaguars - +3000 5 October 8 Texans - +40000 6 October 15 Commanders - +12500 7 October 22 @ Buccaneers - +10000 8 October 29 @ Titans - +8000 9 November 5 Vikings - +8000 10 November 12 @ Cardinals - +50000 BYE - - - - 12 November 26 Saints - +4000 13 December 3 @ Jets - +15000 14 December 10 Buccaneers - +10000 15 December 17 @ Panthers - +30000 16 December 24 Colts - +12500 17 December 31 @ Bears - +40000 18 January 7 @ Saints - +4000

Odds are current as of September 29 at 5:17 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.