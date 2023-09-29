South Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Dorchester County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Looking for how to watch high school football matchups in Dorchester County, South Carolina this week? We've got the information.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Dorchester County, South Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Summerville High School at Stratford High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Goose Creek, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wando High School at Cane Bay High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Summerville, SC
- Conference: 5A - Region 7
- How to Stream: Watch Here
