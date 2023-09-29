Friday's contest features the Atlanta Braves (103-56) and the Washington Nationals (69-90) squaring off at Truist Park (on September 29) at 7:20 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 6-4 win for the Braves.

The probable starters are Allan Winans (1-2) for the Braves and Trevor Williams (6-10) for the Nationals.

Braves vs. Nationals Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, September 29, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET

When: Friday, September 29, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET
Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: BSSE

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Braves vs. Nationals Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Braves 6, Nationals 4.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Nationals

Total Prediction: Under 10.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Braves Performance Insights

The Braves have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and won seven of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times.

The Braves have a record of 3-1-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

The Braves have won 95, or 66%, of the 144 games they've played as favorites this season.

Atlanta is 5-3 this season when entering a game favored by -300 or more on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 75% chance of a victory for the Braves.

Atlanta has scored the most runs (927) in baseball so far this year.

The Braves have a 4.13 team ERA that ranks 13th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Braves Schedule