On Thursday, Marcell Ozuna (batting .325 in his past 10 games) and the Atlanta Braves play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Marcus Stroman. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.

In his last game, he racked up two extra-base hits (2-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBI) against the Cubs.

Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Marcus Stroman TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Marcell Ozuna At The Plate

Ozuna has 29 doubles, 37 home runs and 55 walks while hitting .272.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 43rd in batting average, 45th in on-base percentage, and seventh in slugging.

Ozuna will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .238 with two homers during his last outings.

In 70.7% of his 140 games this season, Ozuna has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 33 multi-hit games.

In 24.3% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 6.4% of his trips to the plate.

Ozuna has an RBI in 55 of 140 games this season, with multiple RBI in 26 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.

In 45.0% of his games this season (63 of 140), he has scored, and in 12 of those games (8.6%) he has scored more than once.

Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 71 GP 69 .300 AVG .244 .367 OBP .319 .603 SLG .484 38 XBH 28 20 HR 17 47 RBI 47 60/28 K/BB 70/27 0 SB 0

Cubs Pitching Rankings