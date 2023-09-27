Darius Vines starts for the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday at Truist Park against Seiya Suzuki and the Chicago Cubs. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET for the second game of a three-game series.

Braves vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Wednesday, September 27, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Atlanta Braves average 1.9 home runs per game and have hit a league-high 301 home runs in total.

Atlanta leads MLB with a .502 slugging percentage this season, collecting 607 extra-base hits.

The Braves' .275 batting average leads MLB.

Atlanta scores the most runs in baseball (916 total, 5.8 per game).

The Atlanta Braves lead the league with a .343 on-base percentage.

The Braves strike out 7.9 times per game to rank sixth in baseball.

The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Atlanta's pitching staff ranks second in the majors.

Atlanta's 4.14 team ERA ranks 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Braves average MLB's 17th-ranked WHIP (1.300).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

The Braves will send Vines (1-0) to the mound for his second start of the season.

His most recent appearance was in relief on Friday when the righty tossed 3 1/3 innings against the Washington Nationals, surrendering three earned runs while allowing three hits.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 9/21/2023 Nationals W 10-3 Away Max Fried Jake Irvin 9/22/2023 Nationals W 9-6 Away Charlie Morton Patrick Corbin 9/24/2023 Nationals L 3-2 Away Allan Winans Jackson Rutledge 9/24/2023 Nationals W 8-5 Away Spencer Strider Joan Adon 9/26/2023 Cubs W 7-6 Home Bryce Elder Justin Steele 9/27/2023 Cubs - Home Darius Vines Jameson Taillon 9/28/2023 Cubs - Home Charlie Morton Marcus Stroman 9/29/2023 Nationals - Home Kyle Wright Trevor Williams 9/30/2023 Nationals - Home Spencer Strider Jackson Rutledge 10/1/2023 Nationals - Home Bryce Elder Joan Adon

