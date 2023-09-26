Michael Harris II -- with an on-base percentage of .262 in his past 10 games, 65 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Chicago Cubs, with Justin Steele on the mound, on September 26 at 7:20 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-5) against the Nationals.

Michael Harris II Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Justin Steele

Justin Steele TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Michael Harris II At The Plate

Harris II is batting .289 with 29 doubles, three triples, 18 home runs and 25 walks.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 11th in batting average, 72nd in on-base percentage, and 39th in slugging.

Harris II has gotten a hit in 91 of 133 games this season (68.4%), with multiple hits on 32 occasions (24.1%).

In 16 games this year, he has hit a long ball (12.0%, and 3.5% of his trips to the dish).

In 27.8% of his games this year, Harris II has picked up at least one RBI. In 13 of those games (9.8%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored at least once 53 times this season (39.8%), including 16 games with multiple runs (12.0%).

Michael Harris II Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 59 GP 74 .293 AVG .285 .329 OBP .325 .476 SLG .469 22 XBH 28 7 HR 11 25 RBI 29 42/9 K/BB 56/16 8 SB 12

Cubs Pitching Rankings