Marcell Ozuna -- hitting .282 with four doubles, two home runs, four walks and nine RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Chicago Cubs, with Justin Steele on the mound, on September 26 at 7:20 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Nationals.

Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Cubs Starter: Justin Steele
  • TV Channel: TBS
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Discover More About This Game

Marcell Ozuna At The Plate

  • Ozuna is hitting .270 with 27 doubles, 36 home runs and 55 walks.
  • He ranks 48th in batting average, 47th in on base percentage, and eighth in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB action.
  • Ozuna has reached base via a hit in 97 games this season (of 138 played), and had multiple hits in 32 of those games.
  • Looking at the 138 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 33 of them (23.9%), and in 6.4% of his trips to the dish.
  • Ozuna has picked up an RBI in 53 games this year (38.4%), with more than one RBI in 25 of those contests (18.1%).
  • In 44.9% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 12 games with multiple runs (8.7%).

Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
69 GP 69
.297 AVG .244
.367 OBP .319
.590 SLG .484
35 XBH 28
19 HR 17
44 RBI 47
59/28 K/BB 70/27
0 SB 0

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 18th in MLB.
  • The Cubs have a 4.14 team ERA that ranks 15th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Cubs pitchers combine to allow the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (171 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Steele (16-5) takes the mound for the Cubs in his 30th start of the season. He has a 3.32 ERA in 168 2/3 innings pitched, with 170 strikeouts.
  • The left-hander's most recent time out came on Wednesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he tossed three innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing eight hits.
  • The 28-year-old ranks ninth in ERA (3.32), 19th in WHIP (1.179), and 23rd in K/9 (9.1) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
