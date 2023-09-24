The Seattle Seahawks (1-1) square off against the Carolina Panthers (0-2) on Sunday, September 24, 2023 at Lumen Field. The Seahawks are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 4.5 points. An over/under of 42.5 points has been set for the contest.

Planning to watch this week's game between the Seahawks and the Panthers and perhaps even put down some in-game bets? Find all of the live-betting intel you need in the piece below.

Panthers vs. Seahawks Quarter-By-Quarter Scoring Trends

1st Quarter

At the end of the first quarter last season, the Panthers led six times, trailed six times, and were knotted up five times.

Offensively, the Panthers averaged 2.4 points in the first quarter (30th-ranked) last year. They gave up 2.8 points on average in the first quarter (second-ranked) on defense.

Last season, the Seahawks were winning after the first quarter in seven games, trailed after the first quarter in six games, and were knotted up after the first quarter in four games .

Seattle averaged 5.7 points on offense and gave up an average of five points on defense in the first quarter last season.

2nd Quarter

In 17 games last year, the Panthers won the second quarter seven times, lost seven times, and tied three times.

Offensively, the Panthers averaged 6.3 points in the second quarter (22nd-ranked) last season. They surrendered seven points on average in the second quarter (16th-ranked) on defense.

The Seahawks won the second quarter eight times, lost eight times, and were knotted up one time in 17 games last year.

Seattle's offense averaged 6.6 points in the second quarter last season. From a defensive standpoint, it allowed 8.8 points on average in the second quarter.

3rd Quarter

The Panthers won the third quarter in six games last season, were outscored in the third quarter in six games, and tied the third quarter in five games.

In the third quarter last season, the Panthers averaged 3.7 points on offense and gave up an average of 4.1 points on defense.

Looking at the third quarter, the Seahawks outscored their opponent in the third quarter in nine games last season, lost the third quarter in five games, and tied the third quarter in three games.

Last year, Seattle's offense averaged four points in the third quarter. On the other side of the ball, it surrendered 3.6 points on average in the third quarter.

4th Quarter

In 17 games last year, the Panthers outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter seven times, were outscored nine times, and tied one time.

Offensively, the Panthers averaged 7.6 points in the fourth quarter (fourth-ranked) last season. They allowed 8.3 points on average in the fourth quarter (32nd-ranked) on defense.

In the Seahawks' 17 games last season, they outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter nine times, been outscored four times, and tied four times.

Seattle's offense averaged 7.5 points in the fourth quarter last season. It allowed 5.8 points on average in that quarter.

Panthers vs. Seahawks Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

At the conclusion of the first half last season, the Panthers led seven times (5-2 in those games), were behind eight times (2-6), and were knotted up two times (0-2).

The Panthers averaged 8.6 points scored on offense and allowed an average of 9.8 points on defense in the first half last year.

The Seahawks were winning after the first half 10 times (8-2 in those games) and were losing after the first half seven times (1-6) in 17 games last season.

Seattle averaged 12.4 points on offense in the first half last year and gave up an average of 13.8 points on defense.

2nd Half

In 17 games last season, the Panthers outscored their opponent in the second half six times, lost that half nine times, and were knotted up two times.

The Panthers' offense averaged 11.4 points in the second half last season. On defense, they surrendered 12.4 points on average in the second half.

Last year, the Seahawks outscored their opponent in the second half in 10 games (7-3 in those contests), were outscored in the second half in five games (2-3), and they tied the second half in two games (0-2).

Seattle averaged 11.5 points in the second half last season. On defense, it allowed 9.4 points on average in the second half.

