Should you wager on Drake London finding his way into the end zone in the Atlanta Falcons' upcoming Week 3 matchup versus the Detroit Lions, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday? Read on for an in-depth look at how he stacks up against his anytime TD player prop this week.

Will Drake London score a touchdown against the Lions?

Odds to score a TD this game: +180 (Bet $10 to win $18 if he scores a TD)

London's six receptions have turned into 67 yards (33.5 per game) and one TD. He has been targeted on nine occasions.

In one of two games this year, London has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, tallied a multiple-TD effort.

Drake London Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Panthers 1 0 0 0 Week 2 Packers 8 6 67 1

