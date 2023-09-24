Atlanta Falcons receiver Drake London has a good matchup in Week 3 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), playing the Detroit Lions. The Lions are conceding the seventh-most passing yards in the NFL, 268.5 per game.

London has totaled 67 receiving yards on six catches with one touchdown this season, averaging 33.5 yards per game.

London vs. the Lions

London vs the Lions (since 2021): No games

No games Detroit has not allowed 100 or more receiving yards to an opposing player in the 2023 season.

Three players have hauled in a TD pass against the Lions this year.

Detroit has given up two or more TD receptions to one opposing player on the season.

The Lions allow 268.5 passing yards per game, the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Lions have the No. 25 defense in the NFL in passing TDs allowed, giving up four this season (two per game).

Drake London Receiving Props vs. the Lions

Receiving Yards: 51.5 (-115)

London Receiving Insights

London has exceeded his receiving yards prop bet in one of two games this season.

London has received 18.0% of his team's 50 passing attempts this season (nine targets).

He is averaging 7.4 yards per target (70th in NFL play), picking up 67 yards on nine passes thrown his way.

London has had a touchdown catch in one of two games this season. He had only one TD in that game.

He has scored one of his team's five offensive touchdowns this season (20.0%).

London has been targeted two times in the red zone (25.0% of his team's eight red zone pass attempts).

London's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Packers 9/17/2023 Week 2 8 TAR / 6 REC / 67 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Panthers 9/10/2023 Week 1 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

