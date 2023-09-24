Will Bryce Young Play in Week 3? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Bryce Young did not participate in his most recent practice. The Carolina Panthers' Week 3 matchup with the Seattle Seahawks starts at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday. Trying to find Young's stats? Here is everything you need to know.
Young's season stats include 299 passing yards (149.5 per game). He is 42-for-71 (59.2%), with two touchdown passes and two interceptions, and has five carries for 51 yards.
Bryce Young Injury Status: DNP
- Reported Injury: Ankle
Panthers vs. Seahawks Game Info
- Game Day: September 24, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Young 2023 Stats
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Comp. %
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Pass Yards/Att.
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|42
|71
|59.2%
|299
|2
|2
|4.2
|5
|51
|0
Young Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|@Falcons
|20
|38
|146
|1
|2
|3
|17
|0
|Week 2
|Saints
|22
|33
|153
|1
|0
|2
|34
|0
