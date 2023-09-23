The South Carolina Gamecocks (1-2) are favored by 6.5 points when they play host to the Mississippi State Bulldogs (2-1) in SEC action on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Williams-Brice Stadium. The total has been set at 47.5 points for this matchup.

South Carolina is totaling 26 points per game on offense (82nd in the FBS), and ranks 81st on defense with 25.3 points allowed per game. With 344.3 total yards per game on offense, Mississippi State ranks 97th in the FBS in 2023. Defensively, it ranks 100th, surrendering 389.7 total yards per game.

South Carolina vs. Mississippi State Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Location: Columbia, South Carolina

Columbia, South Carolina Venue: Williams-Brice Stadium

Williams-Brice Stadium TV Channel: SEC Network

South Carolina vs Mississippi State Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline South Carolina -6.5 -110 -110 47.5 -110 -110 -250 +200

Week 4 SEC Betting Trends

South Carolina Betting Records & Stats

South Carolina is 2-1-0 against the spread this season.

The Gamecocks have won their only game this season when playing as at least 6.5-point favorites.

South Carolina has combined with its opponent to go over in one of three games with a set total (33.3%).

South Carolina is the moneyline favorite for the first time this season.

South Carolina has never played a game this season with moneyline odds of -250 or shorter.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Gamecocks have an implied win probability of 71.4%.

South Carolina Stats Leaders

Spencer Rattler has compiled 954 yards (318 ypg) on 77-of-108 passing with four touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Dakereon Joyner, has carried the ball 28 times for 75 yards (25 per game), scoring three times. He's also caught 10 passes for 65 yards.

Mario Anderson has been handed the ball eight times this year and racked up 41 yards (13.7 per game).

Xavier Legette has hauled in 22 catches for 367 yards (122.3 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone one time as a receiver.

Eddie Lewis has hauled in seven receptions totaling 112 yards so far this campaign.

O'Mega Blake has a total of 93 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in six passes and scoring one touchdown.

T.J. Sanders paces the team with two sacks, and also has four TFL and 13 tackles.

Debo Williams, South Carolina's leading tackler, has 26 tackles and two TFL this year.

Xzavier McLeod has picked off a team-high one pass. He also has one pass defended to his name.

