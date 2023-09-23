South Carolina vs. Mississippi State: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - September 23
A matchup of SEC teams features the South Carolina Gamecocks (1-2) squaring off against the Mississippi State Bulldogs (2-1) on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Williams-Brice Stadium. The Gamecocks are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 6.5 points. An over/under of 49.5 points has been set for the outing.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the South Carolina vs. Mississippi State matchup.
South Carolina vs. Mississippi State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Channel: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Columbia, South Carolina
- Venue: Williams-Brice Stadium
South Carolina vs. Mississippi State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|South Carolina Moneyline
|Mississippi State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|South Carolina (-6.5)
|49.5
|-250
|+200
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|South Carolina (-6.5)
|49.5
|-265
|+215
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
South Carolina vs. Mississippi State Betting Trends
- South Carolina has won two games against the spread this season.
- The Gamecocks have covered the spread when playing as at least 6.5-point favorites in their only opportunity this season.
- Mississippi State has covered once in three matchups with a spread this year.
- The Bulldogs have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 6.5-point underdogs.
South Carolina 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
|To Win the SEC
|+20000
|Bet $100 to win $20000
