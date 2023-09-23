The South Carolina Gamecocks (1-2) meet a familiar opponent when they host the Mississippi State Bulldogs (2-1) on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Williams-Brice Stadium in an SEC battle.

South Carolina is averaging 26.0 points per game on offense (82nd in the FBS), and ranks 81st defensively with 25.3 points allowed per game. With 31.0 points per game on offense, Mississippi State ranks 61st in the FBS. On defense, it ranks 76th, surrendering 24.0 points per contest.

South Carolina vs. Mississippi State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: SEC Network

Columbia, South Carolina Venue: Williams-Brice Stadium

How to Watch Week 4 Games

South Carolina vs. Mississippi State Key Statistics

South Carolina Mississippi State 410.3 (67th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 344.3 (100th) 406.0 (96th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 389.7 (93rd) 53.0 (129th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 179.0 (48th) 357.3 (8th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 165.3 (117th) 3 (31st) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (3rd) 3 (83rd) Takeaways (Rank) 6 (26th)

South Carolina Stats Leaders

Spencer Rattler has thrown for 954 yards (318.0 ypg) to lead South Carolina, completing 71.3% of his passes and recording four touchdown passes compared to two interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Dakereon Joyner, has carried the ball 28 times for 75 yards (25.0 per game), scoring three times. He's also caught 10 passes for 65 yards.

This season, Mario Anderson has carried the ball eight times for 41 yards (13.7 per game).

Xavier Legette's 367 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 27 times and has collected 22 catches and one touchdown.

Eddie Lewis has caught seven passes for 112 yards (37.3 yards per game) this year.

O'Mega Blake's six receptions have turned into 93 yards and one touchdown.

Mississippi State Stats Leaders

Will Rogers leads Mississippi State with 492 yards on 44-of-74 passing with five touchdowns compared to zero interceptions this season.

Jo'Quavious Marks has been handed the ball 51 times for a team-high 325 yards (108.3 per game) with three touchdowns. He also leads the team through the air, as his nine receptions this season are good for 90 yards.

Michael Wright has taken seven carries and totaled 97 yards.

Lideatrick Griffin has totaled 13 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 132 (44.0 yards per game). He's been targeted 15 times and has two touchdowns.

Creed Whittemore's four grabs (on five targets) have netted him 59 yards (19.7 ypg) and one touchdown.

