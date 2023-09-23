The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (3-0) play the UAB Blazers (1-2) on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Sanford Stadium. The Bulldogs are without a doubt the favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 42 points. An over/under of 53.5 points has been set for the contest.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Georgia vs. UAB matchup in this article.

Georgia vs. UAB Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Athens, Georgia

Athens, Georgia Venue: Sanford Stadium

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Georgia vs. UAB Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Week 4 Odds

Georgia vs. UAB Betting Trends

Georgia has compiled a 0-3-0 record against the spread this season.

The Bulldogs have not covered the spread when favored by 42 points or more this season (in two opportunities).

UAB has a record of 1-2-0 against the spread this season.

Georgia 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +225 Bet $100 to win $225 To Win the SEC -125 Bet $125 to win $100

