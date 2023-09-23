The UAB Blazers (1-2) visit the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (3-0) at Sanford Stadium on Saturday, September 23, 2023.

Georgia has been a handful for opposing teams, ranking top-25 in both total offense (25th-best with 467.7 yards per game) and total defense (15th-best with 264.3 yards allowed per game) this year. UAB's defense has been bottom-25 in scoring defense this season, conceding 32 points per game, which ranks 22nd-worst in the FBS. On offense, it ranks 65th with 30.3 points per contest.

For more about this contest, including where and how to watch on ESPN2, keep reading.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Georgia vs. UAB Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Athens, Georgia

Athens, Georgia Venue: Sanford Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 4 Games

Georgia vs. UAB Key Statistics

Georgia UAB 467.7 (39th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 440.3 (56th) 264.3 (13th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 379.3 (86th) 149 (78th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 121.7 (103rd) 318.7 (14th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 318.7 (14th) 1 (3rd) Turnovers (Rank) 6 (95th) 6 (26th) Takeaways (Rank) 5 (47th)

Georgia Stats Leaders

Carson Beck has 846 pass yards for Georgia, completing 74% of his passes and recording three touchdowns and one interception this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 31 rushing yards (10.3 ypg) on 13 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Daijun Edwards has racked up 118 yards on 20 carries while finding the end zone one time.

This season, Kendall Milton has carried the ball 23 times for 96 yards (32 per game) and one touchdown.

Brock Bowers has hauled in 13 receptions for 134 yards (44.7 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. .

Rara Thomas has reeled in five passes while averaging 44 yards per game.

Dominic Lovett's 14 catches have turned into 110 yards.

UAB Stats Leaders

Jacob Zeno has thrown for 956 yards (318.7 ypg) to lead UAB, completing 80.3% of his passes and collecting six touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 94 yards (31.3 ypg) on 30 carries with two touchdowns.

Isaiah Jacobs has carried the ball 27 times for 127 yards, with one touchdown.

Tejhaun Palmer has collected 12 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 148 (49.3 yards per game). He's been targeted 17 times and has one touchdown.

Fred Farrier II has caught six passes and compiled 127 receiving yards (42.3 per game).

Samario Rudolph's 17 targets have resulted in 14 receptions for 127 yards and one touchdown.

Rep your team with officially licensed Georgia or UAB gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.