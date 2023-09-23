In the contest between the Wake Forest Demon Deacons and Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Saturday, September 23 at 6:30 PM, our computer model expects the Demon Deacons to emerge victorious. Wanting predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.

Georgia Tech vs. Wake Forest Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Wake Forest (-3.5) Over (58.5) Wake Forest 34, Georgia Tech 29

Week 4 ACC Predictions

Georgia Tech Betting Info (2023)

The implied probability of a win by the Yellow Jackets based on the moneyline is 39.2%.

The Yellow Jackets are 1-1-0 against the spread this year.

Georgia Tech is 1-1 against the spread when an underdog by 3.5 points or more this year.

The Yellow Jackets have gone over in all of their two games with a set total.

The average point total for the Georgia Tech this season is 3.0 points less than this game's over/under.

Wake Forest Betting Info (2023)

The Demon Deacons have a 65.5% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Demon Deacons have one win against the spread this season.

In games it has played as 3.5-point favorites or more, Wake Forest has an ATS record of 1-1.

The over/under in this game is 58.5 points, 0.2 higher than the average total in Wake Forest games this season.

Yellow Jackets vs. Demon Deacons 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Wake Forest 33.3 20.3 36.5 18.5 27.0 24.0 Georgia Tech 35.0 33.3 48.0 13.0 23.0 48.0

