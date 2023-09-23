The Georgia Southern Eagles (2-1) and the Ball State Cardinals (1-2) play at Scheumann Stadium on Saturday, September 23, 2023.

Georgia Southern is putting up 32.3 points per game offensively this year (53rd in the FBS), and is allowing 23.3 points per game (74th) on the other side of the ball. Ball State ranks 19th-worst in total yards per game (314.7), but it has been more effective on the defensive side of the ball, ranking 59th in the FBS with 334.7 total yards allowed per contest.

Georgia Southern vs. Ball State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Muncie, Indiana Venue: Scheumann Stadium

Georgia Southern vs. Ball State Key Statistics

Georgia Southern Ball State 463.3 (39th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 314.7 (113th) 380 (89th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 334.7 (60th) 130 (95th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 145.7 (78th) 333.3 (12th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 169 (116th) 10 (131st) Turnovers (Rank) 6 (98th) 4 (63rd) Takeaways (Rank) 5 (46th)

Georgia Southern Stats Leaders

Davis Brin has 945 pass yards for Georgia Southern, completing 72.1% of his passes and recording five touchdowns and seven interceptions this season.

Jalen White has 184 rushing yards on 34 carries with two touchdowns.

This season, OJ Arnold has carried the ball 22 times for 166 yards (55.3 per game) and three touchdowns, while also racking up 52 yards through the air.

Derwin Burgess Jr.'s leads his squad with 275 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 22 catches (out of 29 targets) and scored two touchdowns.

Khaleb Hood has caught 20 passes for 176 yards (58.7 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Dalen Cobb has been the target of 12 passes and compiled 10 receptions for 115 yards, an average of 38.3 yards per contest.

Ball State Stats Leaders

Kadin Semonza leads Ball State with 357 yards on 39-of-59 passing with three touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Marquez Cooper, has carried the ball 49 times for 218 yards (72.7 per game) with one touchdown.

Kiael Kelly has collected 77 yards (on 16 attempts).

Tanner Koziol's 150 receiving yards (50 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 18 receptions on 22 targets with one touchdown.

Ty Robinson has put together a 111-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught six passes on 13 targets.

Qian Magwood's 15 targets have resulted in 12 catches for 84 yards.

