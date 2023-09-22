We have 2023 high school football action in York County, South Carolina this week, and information on how to stream these games is available below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

York County, South Carolina High School Football Games This Week

Fort Mill High School at York Comprehensive High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22

7:30 PM ET on September 22 Location: York, SC

York, SC How to Stream: Watch Here

Clover High School at Boiling Springs High School