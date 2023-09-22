South Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in York County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
We have 2023 high school football action in York County, South Carolina this week, and information on how to stream these games is available below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
York County, South Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Fort Mill High School at York Comprehensive High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22
- Location: York, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Clover High School at Boiling Springs High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Boiling Springs, SC
- Conference: 5A - Region 3
- How to Stream: Watch Here
