South Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Florence County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school football competition in Florence County, South Carolina is happening this week, and info on these matchups is available in this article, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Florence County, South Carolina High School Football Games This Week
West Florence High School at Byrnes High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Duncan, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hannah-Pamplico High School at Johnsonville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Johnsonville, SC
- Conference: 1A - Region 5
- How to Stream: Watch Here
