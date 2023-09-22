Mark your calendars for the high school football action happening in Dorchester County, South Carolina this week. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.

Dorchester County, South Carolina High School Football Games This Week

Goose Creek High School at Summerville High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22

7:30 PM ET on September 22 Location: Summerville, SC

Summerville, SC How to Stream: Watch Here

Academic Magnet High School at Northwood Academy

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22

7:30 PM ET on September 22 Location: Summerville, SC

Summerville, SC How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Cane Bay High School